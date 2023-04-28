Makkovik filmmaker making debut at Toronto's Hot Docs festival with Hebron Relocation

Women wave during the Hebron relocation process in 1959. Holly Andersen's film weaves together photographs from the past with intimate stories. (Hettasch collection)

A Makkovik filmmaker used her own home for inspiration for her first-ever film, and it's debuting this month at one of the biggest film festivals in North America.

Holly Andersen's short film, Hebron Relocation, is screening the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto. Each year, the festival presents more than 200 films from around the world.

Andersen's story is personal. She grew up in one of the houses constructed for the people of Hebron who were forced by the Newfoundland government to relocate to Makkovik in 1959. Today, she lives in another home that was built for those who relocated.

Her film weaves together intimate stories from Labrador's north coast, along with archival footage, in a look at the difficult past that changed the lives of many Labrador Inuit.

At the time, the province's relocation program was done without consulting the Inuit. Many extended families were separated — grandparents from their grandchildren, adult siblings from each other — with some sent to Makkovik, others to Nain.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador formally apologized to the Inuit in January, 2005 over the resettlement of Hebron and nearby Nutak — a community that was resettled in 1956.

A monument was unveiled in Hebron in 2009.

A dilapidated and abandoned Hebron building. (National Film Board of Canada)

As a child, Andersen said, she didn't learn about the Hebron relocation. Now she hopes her film can help people understand more about what has happened in the past and the lingering effects.

She points to what Janine Lightfoot said in the film.

"I hope that people understand what happened so we're kinder to each other as Inuit," Andersen said. "It's kind of that quote where it's like you never know what anyone's going through. So just be kind."

Compassionate storytelling key, says filmmaker

There were many scenes filmed but will not be used because they are "not meant for film," Andersen said.

"It's just some knowledge from being around here and things that happen to people," she said.

Andersen said she wanted to balance the capturing of the story of the relocation with not wanting to cause further harm. At the heart of her storytelling was wanting to not trigger those who experienced the trauma of being forced to relocate, she said.

Lena Onalik — who is from Hebron and one of the people who was relocated — is shown in a shot from the documentary. (James Andersen collection/Nunatsiavut government)

"It's kind of like put yourself in their shoes," Andersen said. "I don't want that trauma to resurface in any way by watching this. Let's do it the gentlest way possible but still get the facts out."

Andersen's film was created through the National Film Board's Labrador Documentary Project, which supports Indigenous storytelling by working with first-time Labrador Inuit filmmakers.

Andersen hopes to show the film in Labrador as soon as it is done on the festival circuit.

Hebron Relocation is available to stream online from May 5-9.