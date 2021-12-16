Watch CBC N.L.'s For the Love of Music: Holiday House

You're invited to CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's For the Love of Music: Holiday House!

To celebrate the holidays, a group of talented musicians came together in St. John's for a house party packed with special live performances and stories.

There's music from Ukrainian-Canadian speed-folk band Kubasonics, electronic duo Cuerpos, traditional singer-songwriter Brad Tuck and country singer Zay Nova, among others, as well as conversations with Kubasonics bandleader Brian Cherwick about traditions during the holidays.

Click on the video above to see it all.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador