Watch CBC N.L.'s For the Love of Music: Holiday House

To celebrate the holidays, a group of talented Newfoundland and Labrador musicians came together for a night of special live performances and stories.
To celebrate the holidays, a group of talented musicians came together in St. John's for a house party packed with special live performances and stories.
There's music from Ukrainian-Canadian speed-folk band Kubasonics, electronic duo Cuerpos, traditional singer-songwriter Brad Tuck and country singer Zay Nova, among others, as well as conversations with Kubasonics bandleader Brian Cherwick about traditions during the holidays.
