Gaping hole will keep downtown St. John's street closed to Friday
Prescott Street will be closed until Friday, as the City of St. John's fixes a hole in the road from an underground storm sewer collapse over the weekend following heavy rain.
City of St. John's says repaving will happen this week, open by noon on Aug. 16
The section of road affected is between Gower and Duckworth streets in downtown St. John's.
Repaving is expected to happen this week, depending on the weather, and the city said the street should be open to traffic by noon on Friday, although it had hoped the work would be done Monday morning.
Mayor Danny Breen said Monday morning that crews were assessing the integrity of the section of street.
