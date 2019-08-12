Gaping hole will keep downtown St. John's street closed to Friday

Prescott Street will be closed until Friday, as the City of St. John's fixes a hole in the road from an underground storm sewer collapse over the weekend following heavy rain.

The section of road affected is between Gower and Duckworth streets in downtown St. John's.

The city says the hole will not be repaired for traffic to go through until Friday. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Repaving is expected to happen this week, depending on the weather, and the city said the street should be open to traffic by noon on Friday, although it had hoped the work would be done Monday morning.

Crews work on the hole Monday. The pavement opened up due to an underground storm sewer collapse Saturday following heavy rains. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Mayor Danny Breen said Monday morning that crews were assessing the integrity of the section of street.

