A 4-year-old's party was cancelled. These first responders answered the call

A four-year-old Holyrood girl's birthday party ended up being a special one thanks to a bunch of first responders.

Norah Efford's birthday party was cancelled, because of the physical distancing measures announced by public health officials to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Her family asked the Holyrood Volunteer Fire Department to drive by their home to surprise Norah — and they answered the call.

And firefighters weren't the only emergency workers to take time to give Norah a birthday shout-out. Members of the RCMP and Fewer's Ambulance Service joined in the festivities — from afar of course.

"They came by with a full ambulance crew, the RCMP, full lights and sirens and horns, and a big sign went right across the side of the fire truck that said, 'Happy Birthday Norah,'" said Norah's father, Matthew Efford.

"It was really special."

Norah was speechless, according to her dad.

"She was excited at the same time, she didn't know what to think," said Efford.

<a href="https://twitter.com/HolyroodFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HolyroodFire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EasternHealthNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EasternHealthNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IAFFLocal1075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAFFLocal1075</a> I’ve always been a proud 1st responder but for these outstanding folks who are working the front lines during this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19NL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19NL</a> to make time in their day to make my little girls birthday a special one, I don’t have the words.. <a href="https://t.co/Cuaby18GUv">pic.twitter.com/Cuaby18GUv</a> —@mattefford5

He is very thankful for the heartfelt tribute.

"You wouldn't believe to imagine how much it meant to us. We've had a rough year. Having this happen on her birthday, definitely made our whole year, let alone her birthday," Efford said.

Efford, who is a firefighter with the St. John's Regional Fire Department, said he is beyond grateful for everything first repsonders do.

"I also want to thank all the front line workers for everything they're doing, and the sacrifices they're making, for all the families and everybody in Newfoundland," he said.