Justice minister's lack of engagement 'absolute disrespect' to guards, union leader says

The leader of the union that represents correctional officers says Her Majesty's Penitentiary continues to face a troubling dearth of staffing that has not relented since a critical shortage this summer.

But Jerry Earle says those concerns haven't been relayed directly from the union to the minister of justice because John Hogan has yet to meet with him or correctional officials since taking office more than a year ago.

"This minister has not met with his officers … he's ultimately responsible for them, it's [under] the Department of Justice, and he has not met with the union that represents them since he's been in office," Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, said Friday.

"That shows an absolute, total disrespect for correctional officers are on the front line every day — putting their lives on the line in many instances — that he has not taken the time."

Hogan declined an interview. However, a department spokesperson said they are not aware of multiple meeting requests and that the minister is open to a meeting.

Earle said the union is in regular contact with all other governmental ministers and he had a good relationship with former justice ministers Andrew Parsons and Steve Crocker.

Concern for inmates, staff

Earle warned in August of the potential of inmates being confined to their cells indefinitely due to a staffing shortage.

"Are things improving? Ask the officers, and the answer will be a firm no," Earle said.

Sources tell CBC News that cancellations of recreation and family visits is adding to an already tumultuous environment.

Earle said it's not just inmates missing programming — guards were recently told a "key piece of training" for them would be postponed until the new year.

"We continue to lose correctional officers. I'm being told by front-line officers before they have a sick leave call, before they have a family emergency call or bereavement call, they are routinely down 14 to 15 slots," Earle said.

"That has to be filled and guess how that's filled? Mandatory overtime most often."

Earle said 24-hour shifts are becoming a regular occurrence, not just at the prison but in correctional facilities on Newfoundland's west coast, too.

A Justice Department spokesperson said recruitment efforts are underway and 34 guards had been hired as of last year, with more to begin in the new year.

Inmates making more calls to citizens' rep

Bradley Moss, the province's citizens' representative, said his office has seen a jump in the number of calls it receives from adult corrections — the vast majority being at Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

Since August, 70 per cent of the calls to his office have been from inmates or their families, he said, up from 40 to 50 per cent.

In November, there were 62 calls alone — 19 about access to medical care.

Moss said his office has partnered with Eastern Health, which has taken over health care of inmates at the prison, to brief them on complaints. They've also started monthly meeting with senior correctional officials, he said.

"We've had complaints about access to programming, access to recreation and pastoral care, visitation, cancellations, release planning, which is something that my colleague [the auditor general] highlighted in recent days as well," Moss said.

In an emailed statement, the department said programming can be postponed if there aren't enough staff to safely facilitate it but every effort is made so that doesn't happen.

Provincial Citizens' Representative Bradley Moss says his office regularly takes calls from inmates of provincial correctional facilities. (Paul Pickett/CBC)

"A correctional facility is a dynamic environment where there is a need to ensure the safety of inmates, staff and volunteers, while providing important programs and services," the statement said.

"To properly ensure the safety and security of all staff, inmates and outside workers, lockdowns can occur in correctional facilities depending on the circumstances, which are assessed regularly."

