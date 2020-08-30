Rufus reimagined: Hear the Florian Hoefner Trio combine jazz and traditional Newfoundland music

While the accordion is a familiar instrument at kitchen parties and traditional sessions in Newfoundland and Labrador, the tunes Florian Hoefner grew up playing on the accordion weren't jigs and reels.

Hoefner, a jazz pianist who studied in Berlin and New York City, also learned Bavarian folk tunes on the piano accordion while growing up in Germany.

But not long after moving to St. John's, he says, he was introduced to Newfoundland musician Jim Payne and the two shared songs with one another.

"Jim and I, we started to get together and jam. He would show me his tunes and traditional tunes from here, and I would show him a couple of the Bavarian tunes I knew, and so I started to learn a bunch of tunes that are played here," Hoefner said.

Hoefner's trio includes Toronto-based musicians Andrew Downing on bass and Nicholas Fraser on drums. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

Among the songs that Payne shared with Hoefner was the music of Rufus Guinchard, one of the most influential figures in Newfoundland fiddle music.

"Jim knows a lot of Rufus Guinchard's tunes and he recorded him later in his life, so he was a great source for that," he said.

Hoefner included Guinchard's song Hound's Tune on his latest record, First Spring, a trio recording that features Toronto-based musicians Nicholas Fraser on drums and Andrew Downing on bass.

"When it came to putting the repertoire for this record together, I really wanted to have one of those on there, too, to have something from this place here to connect with the folk music from here," he said.

Watch the Florian Hoefner Trio perform Hound's Tune as part of their Parkway Session:

But Hoefner admitted it wasn't easy to reinterpret and arrange Guinchard's music for a jazz group.

"It's a very strong tune and very strong melody that's hard to break out from. But at the same time, I needed to add some more rhythmic and harmonic complexity to make it work with the jazz trio," said Hoefner.

"I had to really try to break up the melody and find the spaces where I could add some rhythmic hits and reharmonize it in a way that fits with what we'd be used to in a jazz trio. It was very challenging, I almost canned it along the way, but I'm glad now that I stuck with it and I eventually found a way that works."

