3 killed in fiery truck crash on TCH near Hodgewater Line

The RCMP says three people died in a crash near Hodgewater Line Tuesday night. (David Bell/CBC)

The RCMP says three people were killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Hodgewater Line, just east of Whitbourne.

In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP said two men, ages 25 and 40, and one woman, 27, were killed.

The force said "a pickup truck and enclosed trailer were engulfed in flames underneath the overpass of the TCH" when officers responded to a call around 11 p.m. NT Tuesday.

Police say evidence gathered at the scene determined the truck had been in an eastbound lane when it crashed.

The RCMP said firefighters extinguished the fire. The three passengers were found dead inside the truck.

A collision reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services East is part of the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is helping police.

