Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup and mascots for the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators dropped by J.M. Olds Collegiate in Twillingate for a surprise visit today. (Submitted by Grant White)

More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania.

In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion.

The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union.

It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on Thursday.

"It's Twillingate's win but, obviously, without the support of this region of the province, and right across Canada, we probably wouldn't be here," said Grant White, Twillingate recreation director and former mayor.

"We've got a local organizing committee doing everything from the ticketing plans for the practice and the game, all the logistics surrounding the community celebrations.

"It's been a couple busy weeks, but here we are now enjoying it."

The Hockeyville competition begins with a nominee and rally phase where interested communities can apply on the Hockeyville website to earn points. After that, judges review nominees and select finalists. The top four entires then face off in head-to-head voting.

"We waited a long time, but it's finally here now," White said. "We have a beautiful day and we've had some nice surprise visits today."

Those visits included the Stanley Cup and its handler dropping by the town hall and J.M. Olds Collegiate, accompanied by mascots for the Senators and Canadiens.

There will be a practice Thursday morning, and the exhibition game is being held at the Steele Community Centre in Gander. Twillingate had a public draw for 400 tickets to the game.

The town will begin its long-awaited work on the George Hawkins Arena in 2023.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador