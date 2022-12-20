This beloved Christmas tradition in the Codroy Valley has come to an end

It's a long way from the North Pole to the Codroy Valley, but Santa Claus became a regular visitor at Hockey's store on Christmas Eve afternoon over the years. (Submitted by Hockey Gale)

It don't seem like Christmas without Hockey's store, say the people of the Codroy Valley this week.

E.W. Gale Limited, owned by Edwin — better known as Hockey — and Gerardine Gale, has had a tradition of hosting a Christmas Eve get-together complete with live music, a visit from Santa, mummers, sweet treats, and even a swig or two of strong drink.

But Gale's — or Hockey's, as it was best known — closed in October, after 42 years in business under the E.W. Gale Limited name.

So the Christmas Eve gathering won't be happening, and people in the Valley will most certainly miss it.

Ann Samms always made it a point to be at Hockey's on Dec. 24 — and most any day in fact, even if it meant inventing an excuse to drop in, for a tub of butter or some other small grocery item.

"You wouldn't miss it, because it seemed like it was the start of Christmas," said Samms. "It made people feel so good on Christmas Eve."

Mildred Samms with Hockey Gale, the owner of E.W. Gale Ltd. Samms would never miss Christmas at Hockey's. Samms died in 2019. (Submitted by Gerardine Gale)

Samms said her late mother-in-law, Mildred Samms, would always call her up on Christmas Eve morning, asking when they were going to Hockey's. Even into her 80s, she'd have to get up for a dance at the gathering.

"She was the life of the party wherever she went, and she couldn't wait to get down there. You couldn't be late," said Samms.

Samms said one of the things she liked about the Christmas Eve party is that it gave her a chance to see people from throughout the Codroy Valley that she didn't get to see very often.

For many years, the Christmas Eve gathering at Hockey's store included musicians performing live. (Submitted by Gerardine Gale)

The start of a tradition

Hockey Gale said the Christmas Eve tradition began in the years after he took over the store in 1980 from his father.

Up until October, there'd been a Gale-owned business on the site in Millville since the late 1800s, when a carding mill started up on at that location, giving the community its name.

In the beginning, Hockey said the old store was a very small building, but his father and he started building on extensions until it became the larger structure that stands to this day.

In that sprawling building, Hockey offered up every kind of item you could think of, from groceries to guitars, from plumbing fittings to chainsaws.

Hockey's store in the Codroy Valley prided itself on having whatever anyone might need or want. (Submitted by Hockey Gale)

"That was kind of our motto, 'All kinds of everything,'" said Hockey. "We started bringing in bits of this and that and something else, and ended up with a store full of varied, diverse stock or inventory."

Dion Devoe and Hockey have played music together for many years in a group called The Breeze Band, and Christmas Eve at the store was a standing engagement. It's one he'll miss this year, just as he misses the store itself.

"It was a big loss for our community to lose an old-fashioned general store," said Devoe.

Hockey's store in the Codroy Valley had its own t-shirts and hats available for purchase. (Submitted by Hockey Gale)

Hockey said it was a hard decision to liquidate the store but, after more than five decades of involvement in the business, he felt it was time for him and wife Gerardine to be less busy and enjoy their golden years.

"We've had excellent local support from our customers. They're very loyal. We got to know them personally, and we enjoyed each and every one of them," said Gerardine.

The owners of E.W. Gale Limited, Hockey and Gerardine Gale. (Submitted by Gerardine Gale)

Gerardine said there were lots of funny moments at the store over the years, with Hockey showing his sense of humour, playing pranks on the staff.

"We had a horse, a Clydesdale. That horse could walk in through the doors of the store. He did walk through the doors of the store, with Hockey leading him of course," recalled Gerardine, with a laugh.

Hockey Gale was always up for a bit of fun, even if it meant bringing his horse into the store to get a reaction from staff and customers. (Submitted by Gerardine Gale)

Moments to treasure

But both Hockey and Gerardine said their most treasured memories are of Christmases gone by.

"All the Christmas Eves we've had over the years, with so many customers coming in. The store would be right full, and everybody would have a drink and have the music going," said Hockey.

The store that became E.W. Gale Limited, shown in an earlier era. (Submitted by Hockey Gale)

Ann Samms said that, right up to the last day Hockey's was in business in October, she kept hoping the store would stay open after all.

"When they said that they were closing the store, we were thinking that maybe he'll change his mind. And when he didn't, we were devastated. It's almost like we're in mourning," said Samms. "It was like you didn't know what to do with yourself now."

The sign on the business in Millville has changed over time, but the store has been known affectionately as "Hockey's" for many years. (Submitted by Hockey Gale)

And the Christmas Eve celebration will be missed most of all, by customers and owners alike.

"I think people are really going to miss that. We certainly will, for sure," said Gerardine.

There is some good news for Hockey's former customers, as the building is being leased to a new operator to be run primarily as a grocery store, starting in January 2023.

