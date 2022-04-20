Hockey night in Lab City: 1st tournament since COVID-19 shutdown packs stands

Amateur hockey players in Labrador West are lacing up their skates for their first tournament action since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 players and coaches on six teams from across Newfoundland and Labrador traveled to Labrador City to take part in the Under-18 'E' provincial tournament underway this week. The tournament — one of many restarting in 2022 after a pandemic hiatus — began on Monday and ends with the championship game on Wednesday.

The Labrador West tournament was originally cancelled, but was brought back by organizers following an outcry of support from the public. Now that things are back underway, it's an exciting time for players and coaches.

"When the province decided to open everything back up and try to get back to normal, they were really pushing to get this back up and running," Michelle Sexton, member of the Labrador West Lakers Parent Committee, said.

"Everyone is really, really excited. The players are really excited... just to be able to get back on the ice and get back to that normalcy in life."

Labrador West Minor Hockey Association President Junior Humphries said he expected between 5,000 and 6,000 spectators to take in the games by the tournament's end. He said it's a great feeling to get the excitement — and food — of a hockey environment back in the Labrador City Arena.

"Oh my goodness it's fantastic. Last night we had just about a full house, it was really exciting," he said.

"Just to go to the canteen and get a poutine in the arena is exciting in itself. It's great to have hockey tournaments, that's what it's all about."

Watch some of the action from the Labrador City Arena in the video above.