Hockey N.L. to withhold player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual abuse scandal

The governing body for hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador says it will stop submitting player fees to Hockey Canada.

In a brief statement posted on its website Friday night, Hockey N.L. announced that it will not be sending the $3-per-player participant assessment fee to the national organization.

The fees will be withheld until an ongoing independent governance review of Hockey Canada is completed, according to the statement.

The announcement comes as Hockey Canada is embroiled in a scandal over its handling of sexual abuse allegations with calls for changes in the leadership of the organization coming from across the country.

In its statement, Hockey N.L. also said it will continue to participate and monitor the governance review being undertaken by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell.

That review, in part, will examine the use of Hockey Canada's National Equity Fund. Money from player insurance fees was funnelled into the fund, which was then used to settle sexual misconduct claims.

Interim recommendations from Cromwell's review are expected ahead of Hockey Canada's annual general meeting in November.

Former senior hockey director — and former premier — Dwight Ball called for changes at the national level on Friday.

"A leadership change is a good first [step]," said Ball.

"But there needs to be an organizational review. Whatever the future organization will be, we really need to start reconnecting with the provinces. Let Canadians be proud of hockey once again."

The provincial organizations in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia announced earlier this week that they will not pay Hockey Canada its usual $3 per player assessment fee.

Hockey Nova Scotia also said Friday it "lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership."

