HockeyNL cracking down on hazing as part of nationwide effort

The president of HockeyNL says there's no place for hazing in hockey as the organization supports national efforts against bullying in the sport.

Hockey Canada sent out a nationwide memo on the weekend, letting parents and players know there would be zero tolerance for the ritualistic practice heading into the upcoming season.

Hockey NL, the local branch of Hockey Canada, is piggybacking off that by spreading the message through the media.

"Zero tolerance," said Jack Lee. "There's no other way. We don't accept it. It's not acceptable by Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, period."

There have been incidents in sports in the past year that made news across the province. Five teenagers were charged in Clarenville with a variety of serious allegations, including sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement. The school board acknowledged it involved a Clarenville High sports team, but wouldn't confirm which one.

The school board also confirmed Fatima Academy's basketball program in St. Bride's was suspended following a hazing complaint.

Jack Lee, president of Hockey NL, wants this season to be completely free from hazing and bullying. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Lee wants to get the message out early this year, to dissuade others from going down the same troubled path.

"This is in the past. It's not good for the future of hockey, or any sport for this matter," he told Newfoundland Morning.

Some situations are more severe than others, Lee said, and will require a more severe punishment. But all incidents of hazing are bullying, he said, and will not be tolerated.

"If you're making people do something that they don't want to do, in my opinion it's a form of bullying."

Punishment can range from a short suspension to a lifetime ban from all HockeyNL-sanctioned events.

