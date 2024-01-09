Get a grip: Hockey N.L. reinstates post-game handshakes

Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador has reinstated the post-game handshake. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador says it's reinstating post-game handshakes, less than a month after banning the long-standing tradition from boys' minor hockey.

In a statement sent to Hockey N.L. members early Thursday evening and obtained by CBC News, the board says its minor council has been "monitoring and evaluating positive and negative impacts" of the change since its implentation.

"Based on the information gathered thus far and conversations with stakeholder and members, minor council will allow the return of post-game handshakes," the statement reads.

In December, the controversial move made international headlines, including in Sweden, where players and coaches at the annual world juniors tournament were asked about the move.

Hockey N.L. cited post-game incidents — without specifics — that led to the suspension of players and coaches as its reason for the ban.

Instead, Hockey N.L. moved handshakes to the beginning of minor hockey games, and teams were to be escorted to their respective dressing rooms by referees after the game ended. The change didn't include female divisions.

Hockey N.L. said associations, leagues, tournament hosts and officials now have the discretion to prohibit post-game handshakes when required.

"Hockey N.L. will continue to monitor the process and look for ways to improve the safety of all members of our programming," the statement reads.