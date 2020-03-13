Eastern Health says COVID-19 assessment clinic to be ready next week. Plus: more COVID-19 info for today

Eastern Health says it has established an emergency operations centre for COVID-19 and an assessment clinic is being set up.

That clinic will be up and running by next week, according to an internal memo distributed at Eastern Health.

An algorithm has been developed to screen for potential cases of COVID-19, according to the email, but no further details on it were included.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in N.L., said the provincial government in a media release issued Friday afternoon.

Non-essential gatherings of events of 250 people or more should be cancelled or postponed, said the government's release.

That same media advisory also said Marble Mountain would close for the rest of the season. The resort had previously tweeted that early Friday afternoon, but the tweet was deleted a few minutes later.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> Marble Mountain has been closed. General sense of disappointment amount the people slowly filing out to the parking lot. <a href="https://t.co/3qGHUFz4Vj">pic.twitter.com/3qGHUFz4Vj</a> —@IvanJWhite

In addition, annual leave for Eastern Health employees will not be approved for the next six weeks. Requested time off that was already approved will still go ahead.

Minor hockey season iced

Meanwhile, thousands of children across the province will be disappointed to learn the remainder of their minor hockey season has been put on hold — and the same goes for junior and senior hockey, after the province's governing body, Hockey NL, pulled the plug on Thursday night.

President Jack Lee said they were following in the footsteps of Hockey Canada, which suspended all sanctioned events on Thursday.

"Members should know that this decision was not taken lightly," Lee wrote in a news release posted to the organization's website.

"Hockey NL fully acknowledges and recognizes the efforts by our volunteers, parents, coaches, officials, players, and fans. The welfare of all Canadians is paramount to Hockey NL and as such we shall do our part in securing their health and wellbeing."

This is a busy time of year for Hockey NL, with the St. John's Junior Hockey League and East Coast Senior Hockey League playoffs in full swing. The West Coast Senior Hockey League was set to start its final series on Friday.

Minor hockey players were preparing for their Easter tournaments — the biggest hockey tournaments of the year.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as of Friday. At least 52 people have been tested.

The St. John's Edge and Newfoundland Growlers will also be sidelined for the foreseeable future, as both the National Basketball League of Canada and ECHL have postponed its seasons.

Left the province lately? Don't go to St. Bon's

While other schools follow the directions of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, one private school outside the district's purview is taking things a step further.

St. Bonaventure's College in St. John's is telling any students who have left the province since Feb. 28 to stay home for 14 days — as well as those whose family members have done so, even if the student did not.

A note sent to parents says students will be given material by their teachers while they work from home during the isolation period.

The school also cancelled all extracurriculars and is preparing for the event that all classes are cancelled.

"We have plans in place to ramp up our ability to do remote learning for junior high and senior high courses," wrote interim president Cathy Bennett. "Then we will prep for elementary and primary learning options for students at home."

Caution for St. Patrick's Day

Catherine Donovan, an associate professor of public health at Memorial University, said Newfoundland and Labrador is in a good position right now, with zero confirmed cases and lessons to be learned from places where the virus has already hit.

"In the last six to eight weeks there's been an army of health-care professionals, health-care managers, public health people working quietly in the background ensuring that the health system is ready," she said. "I think those are the sort of unsung heroes of this kind of an epidemic."

Revellers dance at Shamrock City Pub in St. John's on St. Patrick's Day 2019. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, she's urging people to exercise caution while celebrating the holiday.

That includes bar owners on George Street — one of the busiest stretches outside Ireland on St. Patrick's Day.

"Don't try to pack as many people into your club or bar as you normally would," Donovan advised. "Try to allow for that distance between people."

Cathy Donovan is an associate professor at Memorial University's school of medicine. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Donovan said there is no reason to panic right now, but there are reasons to prepare.

While hoarding supplies is not the solution, she said people do need to be ready to spend two weeks in isolation, and parents should have plans if schools and daycares close.

"We have the time to plan. We have that luxury right now. So I think that's important to do."

NLESD, MUN postpone large events

On Friday morning, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School suspended all extracurricular activities between schools.

That includes all regional and provincial sports tournaments, heritage and science fairs, drama festivals, "or any activity that sees multiple school populations gathered for showcase events or competition," according to a letter sent to parents.

The letter said it was an "unfortunate measure but a prudent step" to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

Memorial University, meanwhile, is cancelling or postponing all non-essential gatherings of 25 or more people.

Classes, labs and academic activities are continuing.

The school said no decisions have been made about convocation ceremonies in May. The events draw thousands of people to campus each year.

Liberal leadership hopeful Andrew Furey, who is a orthopedic surgeon, said he is halting in-person campaigning, saying it's not responsible to shake hands and congregate when health officials are telling people to avoid large gatherings. CBC News has asked John Abbott, who is also seeking the Liberal leader role, about his campaign plans.

Cruise ship restrictions

At least part of the busy cruise ship season for St. John's, and other ports in Canada, will be impacted — cruise ships with over 500 passengers will not be allowed to dock in Canadian ports from April 2 to July 1, according to Marc Garneau, the federal transportation minister.

St. John's had three ships set to dock within that time, but only one of them is now permitted to dock, as per the new rules. However, there are at least two dozen other cruise ships scheduled to dock in St. John's for the rest of July to October.

With events being cancelled all over the place, the St. John's Board of Trade fears it's only a matter of time until business comes to a screeching halt in the Avalon region for the second time this winter.

A state of emergency caused by a massive blizzard closed all of St. John's for a week in January. With small business owners still digging themselves out of that financial hole, it's possible it could happen all over again.

St. John's was hammered by a blizzard in January, which caused businesses to close for a week. They're staring down the barrel of another disruption now, as concerns of COVID-19 rise. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Rhonda Tulk-Lane, acting CEO of the St. John's Board of Trade, said Ottawa will need to step in with a "rainy day fund" when the federal budget comes down on March 30.

"It's monsoon season," she told The St. John's Morning Show on Friday. "It's extremely concerning, and that's why our attention right now is with our small business community.... They're not ready to weather the storms given their makeups."

Tulk-Lane said her group is in daily conversations with sibling organizations across the country, and are even partnering with groups they often clash with, such as the Canadian Labour Congress.

"We may have differences between groups, but when it comes to the health and safety of our workers, it's going to take Team Canada and we're all coming together."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador