Former inmates rally at HMP to protest jail conditions

Former inmates of Her Majesty's Penitentiary, and people worried about those currently inside, have gathered outside the aging building Thursday morning to protest the conditions and lack of supports offered inside its walls.

As of 8 a.m. about five people had gathered, among them Mike Williams, a former inmate who has been vocal on social media and helped plan the protest.

"I'm gonna bring my story, my shame, my guilt. My pride is on the line," an emotional Williams said in a Facebook live hours before the protest. "There's nobody on this earth right now, only me, will understand the pain and how hard this is on me."

Signs posted outside Her Majesty's Penitentiary Thursday morning for a peaceful protest. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Williams was outside the penitentiary walls Thursday morning, holding a sign saying he was "tortured" inside HMP. Another sign posted said, "Let's help HMP staff," and "better working conditions."

HMP is the largest jail in Newfoundland and Labrador and sits on the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake in downtown St. John's.

The penitentiary has been plagued with problems for years, both structurally and in terms of issues inside the jail.

HMP is the oldest operating correctional facility in Canada, originally built the same year Charles Darwin published On the Origin of Species and Charles Dickens released A Tale of Two Cities.

