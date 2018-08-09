Justice department hires consultant to examine possible HMP replacement

The Department of Justice says it has taken immediate steps to improve correctional facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador, and it's still considering options for replacing Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

EY (formerly called Ernst and Young) has been hired to conduct a "value for money analysis" to determine the best way to replace the Victorian-era men's jail. The firm is looking at tradition procurement options versus a public-private partnership.

A new men's jail has been promised by different administrations and political parties over the last couple of decades, and there is no disputing the need for a new facility. However, the Liberal government has said a new prison has taken a back seat due to the province's financial situation.

An undated photo of Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's, which opened in 1859 — and is still in use today. (CBC)

Pressure for a new jail began to build this year after two men took their own lives within a year at HMP. At the same time, the Department of Justice and Safety grappled with the deaths of two women at the Women's Correctional Centre in Clarenville.

"A thorough review will examine all the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including staff response and the appropriateness of related policies and procedures," said a department spokesperson.

"Where appropriate and necessary, the investigator shall provide recommendations to improve the delivery of correctional services in the province."

2nd addictions resource added

The department was responding to a CBC News story Wednesday that highlighted emails sent to the justice minister within the last year documenting issues with mental health care of inmates.

A parent penned a letter to various government officials and doctors in relation to his son's mental condition at Her Majesty's Penitentiary on April 23. (CBC)

Since the deaths of Doug Neary, Skye Martin, Samantha Piercey and Chris Sutton, a second addictions and mental health resource has been made available for HMP, the department said, but provided no details.

The regional health authorities and the justice department, meanwhile, are working to see single sessions for mental health and addictions are available in all provincial correctional institutions.

As already announced, the care of inmates will fall under the umbrella of the Department of Health within the next year. Before that happens, there'll be a review of health care services.

The department says it's also working on bringing in a system to check on inmates while they're locked in their cells each day between the 12-2 p.m.

