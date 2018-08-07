Skip to Main Content
Police investigating sudden death of HMP inmate
Nfld. & Labrador

Police investigating sudden death of HMP inmate

The justice department is saying little about the prison death.

Justice department saying little on prison death

Ariana Kelland · CBC News ·
The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed via email Wednesday that the RNC is investigating the death of an inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary. (CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a death of an inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

The death occurred Wednesday, according to an email from the Department of Justice and Public Safety. 

No other details have been released.

The RNC told CBC News officers were called to the penitentiary shortly after noon.

The 33-year-old man's death will be investigated by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office. 

HMP is a men's provincial jail in St. John's.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

About the Author

Ariana Kelland

Reporter

Ariana Kelland is a reporter with the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador bureau in St. John's.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|