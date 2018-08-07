Police investigating sudden death of HMP inmate

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a death of an inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

The death occurred Wednesday, according to an email from the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

No other details have been released.

The RNC told CBC News officers were called to the penitentiary shortly after noon.

The 33-year-old man's death will be investigated by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

HMP is a men's provincial jail in St. John's.

