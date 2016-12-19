Inmate who died at HMP was accused killer Jonathan Henoche: sources

Jonathan Henoche, a 33-year-old man awaiting trial on murder, is the inmate who died in Her Majesty's Penitentiary, CBC News has learned.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to the penitentiary shortly after noon on Wednesday.

CBC News has learned from sources that an incident that preceded Henoche's death was caught on camera.

Sources tell CBC an incident that happened before Henoche's death was captured on video.

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, the union that represents correctional officers, said correctional officers were involved in the incident.

"We understand a couple of officers may have been initially assaulted," Earle said, adding there is an active investigation so he cannot comment on specifics.

"Any time correctional officers go to work, people have to realize, it is at really volatile facilities. We've heard of incidents before at HMP," Earle said.

Earle said the union has offered support to correctional officers, and he has concerns about emotional effects as well.

"We're thinking about them and their fellow officers," said Earle, who added the guards involved are not working Thursday.

Schule with her daughter, Susie. Regula met Susie when she was teaching in North West River; Susie was one of her students, and Regula later adopted her. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Henoche's next of kin has been notified, and the chief medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

This is the third death at the correctional facility since August 2017.

Henoche was charged with the first-degree murder of well-respected Labrador community leader Regula Schule in 2016.

Schule was found unresponsive in her Happy Valley-Goose Bay home during a fire on July 24, 2016.

After moving to Labrador as a Moravian missionary in the 1960s, Schule worked as a teacher. Not long after she began, she adopted one of her students, Susie.

Schule was a weekly visitor to the inmates in the Labrador Correctional Centre, and following her death, "her boys" built her casket.

