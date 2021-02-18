HMP inmates, staff being tested for COVID-19 after close contact of officer tests positive

All inmates and staff at Her Majesty's Penitentiary are being tested for COVID-19 after a close contact of a correctional officer tested positive.

It's unclear when that person tested positive, but the Justice Department says it was made aware of the positive result on Wednesday.

The staff member was last at HMP on Feb. 7 and was already self-isolating, according to a media release issued by the provincial government at noon on Thursday.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any provincial jails.

However, other staff members are in self-isolation.

It's "less than two dozen," according to a spokesperson with the Department of Justice, who refused to say the exact number, saying that doing so could affect the safety and security of the institution.

However, HMP staffing is normal, said the same statement. The unknown number of self-isolating employees are nearing the end of that period and are expected to be back at work "in the coming days," said the government.

Other services have provided totals of staff self-isolating, including Eastern Health and the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

Eastern Health officials are on site at HMP to do testing.

Program changes and more amid COVID-19

There have been changes behind the walls, too, as COVID-19 rages on.

All visitation and in-person programming offered by external facilitators was suspended Feb. 8.

Since the province moved to Alert Level 5 last week, inmates have not been allowed to move around as much as before. There is also a quarantine area set up.

All new inmates are screened via a questionnaire.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador