Inmates at HMP, LCC test positive for COVID-19

Three inmates inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Justice. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

COVID-19 has breached the walls of Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

In a statement, the Justice Department said three inmates on the same unit inside the prison have tested positive for the virus.

The unit houses 10 inmates, and is currently locked down to ensure "proper isolation for the cases and the others on the unit," reads the statement.

The department said corrections staff will continue to work with Eastern Health to manage the situation, and personal protective equipment is provided and being worn.

It's not the only Newfoundland and Labrador jail to get hit by the virus.

There was a positive case inside the Labrador Correctional Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at some point in January, according to the Justice Department, but the person has since recovered.

On Dec. 24 the department said there hadn't been a case of COVID-19 inside any of the correctional centres in the province to that point.

The department said appropriate sanitization measures are being taken in each facility in accordance with public health guidelines and best practices.

Corrections' staff are required to wear gloves, masks and properly sanitize the workplace, and they must also be fully vaccinated.

"Visitation and programming offered by external facilitators has been temporarily suspended," said the department, "and inmate movement within facilities is being minimized."

"All new admissions to custody are screened using a questionnaire and in accordance with a protocol developed in consultation with infection control specialists."

Inmates displaying one symptom of COVID-19 are tested and put in isolation, pending test results.

Three inmates have had to postpone court appearances due to this outbreak, the department said.

