4 charged in connection with April hit and run in Sheshatshiu

Four people have been charged in connection to a hit and run that happened more than five months ago in Sheshatshiu.

One woman is facing several charges, including failure to remain at the scene of a collision and public mischief. She is also accused of various offences under the Highway Traffic Act. Details were not provided by the RCMP.

It was April 23 when police got a call about an injured man who was found lying on Beach Road in the community.

Three others have been charged with public mischief related to the information they gave to police during the investigation. No other details were immediately available.