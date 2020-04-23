Hit and run in Sheshatshiu leaves 1 person injured
Police say a car hit a person on Edwards Drive in Sheshatshiu around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police in Sheshatshiu are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning.
A person was found injured on Edwards Drive around 1 a.m. after being struck by a car, say the RCMP.
He was taken by an ambulance to get medical treatment.
The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and if anyone witnessed the incident, they should call police.