Hit and run in Sheshatshiu leaves 1 person injured

Police say a person was hit by a car 1 a.m. Thursday. (RCMP)

Police in Sheshatshiu are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning.

A person was found injured on Edwards Drive around 1 a.m. after being struck by a car, say the RCMP.

He was taken by an ambulance to get medical treatment. 

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and if anyone witnessed the incident, they should call police. 

