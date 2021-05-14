Charges laid almost 9 months after fatal hit and run outside Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Ryan Nuke was killed after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. (Submitted by Jolene Ashini)

A 35-year-old man is charged in connection with a hit-and-run in central Labrador.

Ryan Nuke, 26, was found deceased on Route 520. which connects Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu, on Aug. 13, 2020.

Now, almost nine months later, Simon Tremblay is facing four charges.

He is charged with one Criminal Code count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision involving a death.

Tremblay is also facing three charges under the Highway Traffic Act. They are failing to stop at an accident scene, failing to provide name and address to police, failing to render assistance to injured person.

Tremblay is scheduled to appear in court on June 14 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

