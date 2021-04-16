Meet the Gander teen sharing his passion for family history online

In some ways, Parker Matchim is just like any other teenager, spending hours and hours of his time online.

But he's not on Twitch or TikTok. Matchim, 14, keeps busy combing through historical archives and genealogy sites, seeking all he can find about the past, particularly that of his own family.

Now, he's sharing what he's learned on Facebook, igniting the interest of thousands near and far. But it all started three years ago, after a school assignment.

"I always had a special interest in history and all that, but I wanted to take it a bit of a step further when we started doing a family tree," said Matchim. who lives in Gander.

"Just right when I wrote it down, it just clicked and I just wanted to keep pursuing it."

Matchim says he fell in love his family history after doing his family tree. Since then, he's collected thousands of photos, like this one featuring his great- grandmother Blanche Matchim, in a dory with a group of others in Sandy Cove. (submitted by Parker Matchim)

He asked his grandparents what they knew about his relatives from the past. Then for Christmas, his parents got him a subscription to genealogical website.

He's since collected thousands of pictures of cousins, great-aunts and uncles, even his great-great-great-grandparents. This spring, he thought of taking to social media to share them with others, and the Facebook page Ancestors of Eastport, Happy Adventure, and Sandy Cove was born.

In just a few short weeks, the page has gained over 1,000 followers and counting, many who also share their pictures and stories from the past.

Matchim never expected the page to get so much attention, but said he's happy his passion is catching on.

"It makes me really happy to see people bonding and reconnecting after all the years. And I think it brought the community together overall. That really brings joy to me."

This picture shows Matchim's great-great-grandmother Lucretia Napier with friend, Herbert Denty. (submitted by Parker Matchim)

A puzzle of the past

For Matchim, tracing through the past is like a big puzzle, with the pieces scattered across time. And there's one big piece he is still trying to solve.

"One of the things I learned that I was really shocked about is that my sixth great-grandfather on my father's side, his name was Joseph Cuff," he said.

"He came from England and he was wanted for assault. I think he punched a man in the face. He snuck on a schooner and came to Bonavista or Salvage, and he changed his name to Matchim. And we don't know where that name came from."

Parker Matchim started his Facebook group in March 2021 and began sharing old photos. This shot shows his great-great-aunt Mae Ralph and Charlotte Turner. (Submitted by Parker Matchim)

Despite his digging, he has yet to trace the roots to that name. But he isn't giving up. Not for a long time.

"I'm hoping to do history and stuff when I go to university and try to pursue that passion of mine. I really love it."

