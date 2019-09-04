School board still scrambling to hire 89 teachers as classes begin

Even as schools open across Newfoundland and Labrador, the English school board is still scrambling to hire almost 100 teachers.

It's not unusual to have some last-minute positions to fill, but this year the board is dealing with a lot more.

Right now there are still 89 positions vacant across the province. Last year at this time it was only 42.

The CEO of the board says the difference this year is a new collective agreement in which hiring is done based on seniority, so more teachers decided they'd have a good shot at new jobs that had opened up.

"More teachers felt that they were able to be mobile," said Tony Stack.

In total there were 1,700 positions the board needed to fill. That hiring started in May. When they fill one position, often the teacher being hired had a job at another school, so that creates another position that needs to be filled.

Stack says there were also about 500 teachers who took positions, only to back out later because they got a different job they wanted more.

That leaves principals scrambling to fill jobs they thought they had already filled, but classes won't be affected, said Stack.

The school board will have teachers in each classroom for the start of class, but a new teacher may take over after the board finishes hiring 89 positions. (CBC)

"There's a teacher in every classroom, and [hiring teachers is] not an uncommon situation for us to be in," he said.

In many cases, said Stack, the teacher who's temporarily filling a position will get the job, and the students won't even know what's happening behind the scenes.

Stack insisted teachers getting a new job at the last minute won't be a disruption to the classroom.

"It is not a cumbersome, onerous task to prepare somebody new who's qualified for position. We're hiring qualified people, they're qualified in the subject area, they're suitable for the position, and with the assistance of the program staff and school principal and all the support that's there, they'll be ready for the classroom," he said.

But the union representing teachers sees it a little differently.

"Oh, undoubtedly, this certainly makes for a bumpier start for some of our schools, for some of our classrooms, for some of our members, for some of our students who are affected. Absolutely," said Dean Ingram, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.

Dean Ingram, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, says having a lot of positions to fill early in the school year leads to a bumpy start for students and teachers. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Another new clause in the collective agreement is also slowing down the process.

In previous years, temporary positions that were open at the end of August could be filled by the principal without a competition.

Now any job longer than 30 days has to be posted. It lets teachers compete fairly, but that comes at the expense of flexibility for principals at the start of the school year.

"I think that any time you have a new collective agreement there are going to be areas of concern that we have to work through," said Stack.

He said he wants to sit down with the NLTA and figure out how to fine-tune the process to reduce the number of positions it's still filling after the start of school.

In particular he wants to reduce the number of teachers who take a job, only to turn it down later.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador