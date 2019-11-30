'We have not forgotten': Family and friends hold memorial for Jennifer Hillier-Penney

On the third anniversary of Jennifer Hillier-Penney's mysterious disappearance, her family and friends held an event to honour her memory and continue to search for answers.

Hillier-Penney, 38, was last seen on Nov. 30, 2016, at her estranged husband's home in St. Anthony. The mother of two was spending the night at the house to look after the couple's teenaged daughter. Her coat, passport and car keys were all found in the house.

The RCMP labelled her disappearance as suspicious, but have never identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Sandi Hillier, Hillier-Penney's niece, says the roughly 60 people that gathered at the event in St. Anthony Saturday want to keep Hillier-Penney's memory alive and come to some resolution about what happened to her.

"We have not forgotten, we have not given up and we will continue to fight until something has been done, until we see justice for Jennifer," she said.

Hillier urged anyone with any information to come forward to give the family "some concrete information about what happened that day."

"We know there's someone out there that knows something, and eventually we're hoping that they're going to break, they're going to come forward with something," she said.

"We don't really care who they are, we just want to know. We just want our Jennifer returned home to us."

Hillier said her family has been "overwhelmed with support" from the community.

Gina Elliott, a close friend of Hillier-Penney's for about 15 years, said Jennifer would have valued the outpouring of support.

"Jennifer would be absolutely happy that she had the support around her,"

Elliott also led the gathered group of family and friends on a march to the St. Anthony RCMP detachment Saturday, sad and frustrated by the lack of information three years later.

She said Saturday's march and memorial was important, both to honour Hillier-Penney and to spur on the investigation.

"We have to keep going, we need to keep Jennifer's name out there. The only way is to hold events like this," she said.

Hillier said despite the three years that have passed since her aunt's disappearance, and another year of holding an event in her name, Hillier said she isn't giving up hope that she and her family will find answers.

