Detour ahead: Humber Valley hiking trail may be re-routed due to land use conflict

A 'No Trespassing' sign has been erected on Crown land near Wild Cove Brook in the Humber Valley. The land has been leased by Pasadena Equipment Services. (Submitted photo)

A conflict over land use in the Humber Valley on Newfoundland's west coast is creating a divide between hikers and a private developer, after signs were erected prohibiting access to some trails.

The private developer in this instance, Pasadena Equipment Services, has a lease agreement with the provincial government for more than 250 acres of Crown land in the area from Wild Cove Brook to Humber Village for an agricultural operation for root crop production.

The company's CEO, Brian Johnson, also has land in the private community of Humber Village on which signs have been erected to block access to trailheads.

As a result, the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of the International Appalachian Trail (IATNL) said it may have to re-route some trails, and it's calling on government to change legislation to ensure issues don't arise in the future in other areas.

Paul Wylezol of the International Appalachian Trail is calling on government to legislate a right of access for recreational users on Crown lands in N.L. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Access denied

Paul Wylezol, a director with the IATNL, said the group may have to change its trail route through part of the Humber Valley and it may need to adjust the boundary of the proposed Cabox Aspiring Geopark because of issues with access for hikers.

"It's a shame that, because of some landowners, we might have to shift the boundary," he said.

Wylezol said he believes there needs to be a guaranteed corridor for recreational users to access trails, especially on established hiking routes and where private interests are permitted to lease large tracts of Crown land.

"We'd like to see it legislated a right to roam, right of access, on Crown lands, and Crown lands roads and stream crossings," he said.

Wylezol said lawmakers in this province could look to the United Kingdom as an example, where the Land Reform (Scotland) Act came into effect in 2005. The legislation gives everyone rights of access over land and inland waters throughout Scotland.

The Humber Valley Trail is part of the International Appalachian Trail. (Submitted by IATNL)

Private developer has right to ban access

The provincial government told CBC that the IATNL is welcome to contact the department again to discuss its concerns.

However, the government's Crown lands division said leaseholders who've been issued title on Crown land are within their rights to restrict access.

CBC News asked for an interview with Derrick Bragg, the minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, the department responsible for the lands branch of the provincial government, but the department said the minister was not available.

Instead, CBC received an emailed statement from the department which acknowledged the value that people place on access to Crown lands while stating clearly that leaseholders with title can keep others from accessing their land.

"While people generally can and do enjoy the 'right to roam' on untitled Crown lands in Newfoundland and Labrador, access may be restricted to land where title has been issued under the Lands Act," it read.

"In the case of an agricultural lease," the statement continues, "the leaseholder has the right to limit or prevent public access to the land for reasons including protection of property, crops and animals; to ensure food safety and security; to ensure biosecurity; or to protect the public and the farmer from risk of injury."

The statement from Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture said the department takes traditional routes or trails into consideration when reviewing applications for Crown lands and, where required, will reserve the trails to allow traditional use to continue.

The department said it's aware of the IATNL's concern, is planning a site visit and will follow up with the group.

CBC News has not received a response to its inquiries to Brian Johnson of Pasadena Equipment Services.

Meanwhile, Paul Wylezol of the IATNL said he'd like to see any company be willing to compromise.

"We'd encourage them to be good public citizens, and especially if they receive the benefit of public lands, Crown lands," he said.

Wylezol urges government to take a look at the need for legislative amendments, acknowledging that it might be too late in this case in the Humber Valley, but that something needs to change for the future.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador