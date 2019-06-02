From Kerala to the TCH, Suresh Joseph covered Canada in his latest driving expedition

For Suresh Joseph, long drives aren't only about a means to get from one place to another, or about meeting a goal. They're about a state of mind.

Joseph, who recently left St. John's to complete the return trip of his cross-Canada drive from Victoria to the Newfoundland and Labrador capital — and back — says his long drives have given him the space and time for self-discovery.

"One of the reasons why I take these kind of drives is because very few of us spend quality time with ourselves," Joseph — who is from Kerala, India — told Here & Now.

The long stretches of time alone in his car give him a chance to ask himself questions that he might otherwise never ponder, and to learn from the answers.

"I do a lot of loud talking as I drive," he said.

Filling a gap in the road

As long as the drive across Canada and back via the Trans-Canada Highway is — about 15,600 kilometres — it's not the only 10,000 kilometre-plus drive Joseph has undertaken.

He's driven Australia's Highway 1, which circumnavigates the mainland of the Australian continent and is the longest national highway in the world.

He's also taken a trip along the Trans-Siberian Highway spanning from Chennai, India, to St. Petersburg, Russia, and another from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok, Russia. As well, he's driven India's Golden Quadrilateral, a national highway that connects most the country's four major metro areas.

The Trans-Canada Highway represented a gap in his travels, so he decided it would be the next one to tackle.

A journey of self-discovery

Joseph is in the 10th year of his driving expeditions. During the trips, he updates his blog daily and keeps in touch with his family via Facebook. He thinks the time away from them and his work during these drives is good for all involved.

"This is also an opportunity for my family, as well as for my organization, to grow," said the retired railway officer, now a consultant.

"I feel that they need the time and space to grow as individuals, to grow as professionals."

On this latest drive, Banff National Park — and in particular, the Icefields Parkway running through Banff and Jasper National Park — was a highlight, Joseph said.

"It was, I would say, the most awesome experience that I have had so far," he said.

But ultimately, it's the personal adventures, which Joseph believes have changed him over the years, that he considered most valuable.

"I keep discovering parts of myself every time i start my drives."

