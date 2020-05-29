Highway open between Holyrood and Salmonier to westbound traffic as construction nears end

Westbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway near Holyrood Access Road reopened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday evening. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador/Twitter)

The westbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmonier Line and Holyrood Access Road reopened shortly after 6 o'clock Friday evening.

Construction began little more than a week ago to replace two culverts on the highway east of Salmonier.

In the first days of construction traffic delays, for up to five hours, drew frustration from the public and even from the PC Party demanding the problem be fixed as fast as possible.

Traffic was detoured through the town of Holyrood, creating mass delays as the increase in travellers — including transport trucks — navigated the town's roundabout.

In a news release earlier on Friday the Department of Transportation and Works initially slated the reopening for 4 p.m.

The department said it anticipates both eastbound lanes to reopen by Saturday afternoon.

The department tweeted shortly after 6 on Friday evening of the reopening of the westbound lanes, but said work on eastbound lanes is continuing.

Contractor has completed work in westbound TCH lanes between Holyrood Access Road and Salmonier Line. <br><br>Westbound TCH lanes have reopened. <br><br>Work continues in eastbound lanes. <br><br>Thanks to everyone for their patience. Please drive cautiously and patiently. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@TW_GovNL

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador