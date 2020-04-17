High sheriff named interim head of prisons in Newfoundland and Labrador

Daniel Chafe was appointed high sheriff in 2015, and will now take over as acting superintendent of prisons. (Department of Justice)

The Justice Department is taking a different approach to corrections with the hiring of the high sheriff on an interim basis to head prisons in the province. That's opposed to hiring a former correctional officer, as has typically been the case.

Daniel Chafe has been named acting superintendent of prisons, overseeing five facilities in St. John's, Clarenville, Bishop's Falls, Stephenvile and Happy Valley-Goose Bay as well as two lockups.

His role will be to "balance immediate operational needs with the time required to conduct a job competition," a news release said Friday.

Chafe enters the job at a tumultuous time as officials sort out which inmates can be given early release to avoid overcrowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said the current superintendent Don Roche is retiring after more than 30 years in corrections.

"I would like to thank outgoing Superintendent of Prisons, Don Roche, for his commitment and dedication to the role and wish him the best in his retirement," said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons in a statement.

"I believe Mr. Chafe brings with him significant experience within the correctional environment and he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and change management skills with a proven ability to effectively and efficiently manage a challenging secure environment."

Don Roche took over from Owen Brophy in February 2018 as Superintendent of Prisons in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

CBC News reported in early March that Roche, who came out of retirement in 2018, resigned earlier this year amid tensions with the department.

Chafe, who has served as high sheriff since October 2015, will begin the new role on May 1.

A biography supplied by the department said Chafe is a peace officer and federal marshal as well as a trainer in mental health programs.

Before working as the high sheriff, Chafe worked as the manager of standards and compliance in corrections and community services as well as director of quality management and support services.

Chafe worked for 15 years in the aviation industry before moving to government.

