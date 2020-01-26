St. John's area high schools to reopen Monday

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says it will be phasing in the reopening of schools in the St. John's metro area, with high schools being the first to open on Monday.

"We're opening just the high schools. The other schools we'll look at [Monday] and make a determination," says Tony Stack, the district's director of education.

A further announcement will be made Monday afternoon with respect to all remaining schools in the region.

While Stack said the lost days of instruction are "unfortunate," he said he feels a phased approach — opening schools gradually over a period of days — was the best way to get students back to class and limit traffic on city streets.

We felt that this was the best, safest approach. - Tony Stack

"I do understand and empathize with parents now that have to struggle with respect to what they do tomorrow when they return to work," he said.

"But we've got to do things carefully and measured and we felt that this was the best, safest approach."

Stack said of the 28,000 students in the St. John's area, high school students make up roughly one quarter, about 7,200 in all.

He said because some streets are not yet fully accessible, "significant adjustments" have been made to the majority of bus routes. For example, some students on cul-de-sacs or side streets may have to catch the school bus on larger streets.

"The primary and secondary routes are OK, but there could be a neighborhood street where there's a crescent or something like that and there may be a bigger road that is accessible, so they'd have to leave their crescent and come out to that main road," said Stack.

Tony Stack, director of education with the NLESD, says a phased approach to bringing students back to class is the 'best, safest approach.' (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

In a statement Sunday, the NLESD said the adjustments will remain in place until Friday because of ongoing snow clearing, with an update to come at the end of the week.

Information on the status of schools and bus routes is available on the district's website.

Stack said while the storm was "unprecedented," the district has dealt with multiple day closures before and stopped short of suggesting that the school year will need to be extended.

"We know that there's ways to adapt how we deliver the curriculum," he said.

"I'm very confident that we'll be able to manage this situation."

The Conseil scolaire francophone said in a statement Sunday that École Rocher-du-Nord will reopen Monday, while École des Grand-Vents will be closed.

The CSFP said it is communicating directly with families of students who will be affected by adjustments to bus routes on Monday.

Memorial University, Marine Institute and the College of the North Atlantic campuses in St. John's are also expected to reopen Monday.

