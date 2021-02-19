Nunatsiavut government looks to new federal funding to curb Inuit overrepresentation in prison

Four initiatives by the Nunatsiavut government aiming to reduce the number of Inuit in prisons received new federal funding on Jan. 19. (Holly Andersen/CBC)

The Nunatsiavut government hopes funding for new Inuit-led justice services will stem the overrepresentation of Inuit in the justice system.

Johannes Lampe, president of the Nunatsiavut government, said Inuit-led justice services are needed to combat a troubling statistic: while Indigenous people make up about five per cent of Canada's population, they accounted for 32 per cent of all federal inmates between 2020 and 2021, according to Statistics Canada.

"Inuit-led justice services are integral in addressing the overrepresentation of Inuit in Newfoundland and Labrador's justice system. The culturally relevant services and programs implemented by the Nunatsiavut government are crucial in transforming Labrador Inuit's navigation of the justice system," said Lampe at a recent announcement of funding for four Nunatsiavut programs.

"I would like to thank Justice Canada for funding these initiatives, which will serve as first steps towards addressing the systemic racism as well as other factors which contribute to Indigenous people's overrepresentation in Canada's justice system."

At the Jan. 19 announcement, the federal government pledged $1.16 million to four Nunatsiavut government initiatives. The funding comes from the federal justice department through its Indigenous Justice Program, which supports Indigenous community-based justice initiatives.

Justice Minister David Lametti said the statistics on Indigenous incarceration are alarming.

"This is why our government is focused on working with Inuit, First Nations and Métis to address the legacies of colonialism, violence, systemic racism and discrimination, and ensure true justice and equity for Indigenous peoples."

Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe said Inuit-led initiatives are crucial in reducing the number of Inuit in the justice system. (Hamlin Lampe)

Over the next four years, more than $193,000 will help the Nunatsiavut government create the role of an Inuit cultural awareness educator, who will work to heighten professionals' understanding why Indigenous people are overrepresented in the criminal justice system and what community-based measures can be taken to address crime rates.

The Nunatsiavut government's family violence prevention program, which provides training for family violence prevention and intervention, will receive almost $29,000.

Another $400,000 over three years will go toward the engagement of Labrador Inuit with the Indigenous Justice Strategy, and more than $547,000 over six years will help fund improved access to community-based justice services.

"This is a critical part of our reconciliation journey, transforming how Inuit, First Nations and Métis interact with the justice system," said Lametti.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti was present at the Jan. 19 announcement of funding for Nunatsiavut government justice initiatives. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

The funding is part of the federal government's bigger effort to achieve reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

While the funding means financial support to programs aiming to reduce the number of Inuit in prisons, it provides much more, said former correctional facility worker Selma Suarak, who was invited to recite a prayer at the end of the funding announcement.

"After listening to you guys, it feels like there's a lot of doors just opened and lots of hope and lots of possibilities," said Suarak.

"It's a good, overwhelming feeling."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador