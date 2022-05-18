A secret report may reveal a toxic workplace at Elections N.L. — if the report actually exists

Independent MHA Paul Lane says he's filing a complaint over the possible existence of a report alleging workplace bullying and harassment by a senior official of the House of Assembly. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Two opposition MHAs allege the Speaker of Newfoundland and Labrador's House of Assembly is hiding a report accusing an officer of the House of workplace bullying and harassment.

On Wednesday, Independent MHA Paul Lane said a constituent contacted him recently about an alleged "very serious" whistleblower report regarding a senior official and toxic workplace culture at Elections Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I'm told it concerns bullying, harassment, nepotism, a whole bunch of issues," Lane told reporters. "I'm told that there was 10 findings in that report, and I'm told that it was involving 21 employees. I'm very concerned about potentially the toxic workplace that they're working in as we speak."

Lane wouldn't identify the officer named by the report. The chief electoral officer in Newfoundland and Labrador is Bruce Chaulk. CBC News has asked Chaulk and Elections N.L. for comment.

Lane says the report was submitted to the Office of the Citizens' Representative two months ago. If the citizens' representative made any findings, he said, they would have been submitted to House of Assembly Speaker Derek Bennett.

But Lane said he hasn't seen the alleged report himself — and couldn't say for sure if it even exists. If it does, it would have been forwarded to the House of Assembly Management Commission, which is chaired by Bennett. Lane said his attempts to find out more have been unsuccessful, and he's filing his own complaint with the citizens' representative.

"If there was … no report, why would the Speaker just not simply respond to say there is no report?" he asked.

Speaker shuts down question

During question period Wednesday, interim Progressive Conservative Leader David Brazil attempted to ask Premier Andrew Furey about the report, but was quickly shut down by Bennett.

"Is the premier or his office aware of a report related to the conduct of an officer of this House? If so, when was the report submitted?" asked Brazil.

Interim Progressive Conservative Leader David Brazil attempted to ask Premier Andrew Furey about the alleged report during question period Wednesday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Furey didn't answer the question. Instead, Bennett responded: "The question is not in order. It doesn't fall within the purview of the administrative confidence of the executive branch," Bennett said.

Bennett refused to speak with reporters following question period.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Office of the Clerk reiterated what Bennett said during question period. The statement also said according to House of Assembly protocol, the Speaker does not publicly disclose information contained in reports received by his office.

Premier Andrew Furey said Wednesday he isn't privy to the alleged report — but didn't deny its existence.

"There's been no report delivered to the executive that I'm aware of," he said.

'It has to be shared': Brazil

While speaking with reporters after question period, Brazil said the P.C. Opposition has heard similar allegations of harassment and bullying regarding an officer of the house, though he declined to name a specific officer or statutory office.

"We did have a citizen reach out to say that they had made a complaint to the citizens' rep about an officer of the House," Brazil said.

"If there is a report, this is the people's House. It has to be shared with the House of Assembly," he said. "If it's unfounded, that's fine. Let's get that information out there. If there's something there that is substantive around violation by an officer of the House, then that has to be dealt with accordingly."

Brazil said the Opposition has heard about the report from sources other than the complainant, and he's "99.9 per cent certain" of its existence.

"If what I'm hearing and understanding the process that works here and some of the dialogue that's happening, there is a report floating around somewhere. And I suspect it's somewhere in the confines of Confederation Building."

Brazil said he suspects the complainant may come forward publicly if no action is taken on the alleged report in the near future.

