Former Hickman Equipment general manager sentenced for fraud

The former general manager of Hickman Equipment has been handed a one-year conditional sentence for his role in a case that dates back 26 years and saw creditors owed a staggering $110-million.

Just weeks before the matter was set to go to trial, Hubert Hunt entered a guilty plea on a single charge of conspiring to commit fraud over $5,000.

Hunt — who is now 72, and in failing health — was one of four managers at the heavy equipment company jointly charged with sixteen counts of fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, one count of falsifying documents, and one count of circulating a false prospectus to defraud creditors.

Hunt was also charged with one count of circulating a false prospectus to induce a person to advance money.

Last week, Hunt entered the guilty plea on one count and the other charges against him were dropped.

Three other key players with the company — vice-president of sales William Parsons, chief financial officer Gary Hillyard and sales manager John King — had also been charged with fraud-related offences.

Alleged incidents date to 1992

It's a bizarre case that dates back to alleged incidents between 1992 and 2002, but even after the irregularities were noticed, it took police another decade to lay criminal charges.

The Crown brought the case all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, after the defence successfully argued in Newfoundland Supreme Court that the matter should be dropped because of the unreasonable length of time it took to lay charges. That decision was overruled.

An agreed statement of facts reveals that after the bankruptcy, Hunt paid the trustee $800,000 and then spent the rest of his life savings fighting this court battle.

The conditional sentence means Hunt will be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home, but will be allowed to leave his house one hour per day for exercise and four hours on Saturday to run errands.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador