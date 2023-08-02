Content
No injuries after timber beam falls during lift on Hibernia platform

A piece of timber fell almost 50 feet to the deck of the platform last week.

C-NLOPB says incident could have been fatal

Hibernia oil platform.
A timber beam fell off of a support platform during a lift on the Hibernia platform last week, according to the C-NLOPB. (ExxonMobil Canada)

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) says no was one injured after a 1.8 kilogram timber beam fell 15 metres — almost 50 feet — to the deck of the Hibernia platform last week.

The incident happened during lifting operations on July 25, according to a news release from the C-NLOPB.

A chemical tank was being lifted from the platform to a support vessel by crane, the release said.

During the lift, the C-NLOPB said, the piece of timber fell from the tank's support frame to the deck.

Although no injuries were reported and no workers were inside the ship's lifting zones, the C-NLOPB said the incident had the potential to be fatal.

The incident was reported to the board by Hibernia Management and Development, which has begun an investigation into the cause of the incident.

