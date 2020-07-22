Hibernia gradually resumes production after weekend fluid spill forced shutdown

The Hibernia oil platform drills for oil off Newfoundland's east coast. (CBC)

The Hibernia oil platform is gradually resuming production on Wednesday as an investigation into a fluid spill over the weekend continues.

Steve Edwards, president of the the Hibernia Management and Development Company, told CBC News the platform was bringing a new drill well online on Sunday, and in the process of removing drilling and production fluids — with sea water — the well flowed differently than experienced in the past.

"We got a higher volume of fluid that came to the surface, more rapidly than anticipated and that resulted in an exceedance in our produced water system for a short period of time," Edwards said.

"We were able to detect that issue, and do that in short manner, and we shut-in production within a matter of minutes."

Produced water is a mixture of seawater from the well reservoir, used in injection, with drilling and production fluids for production operation, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said in a news release Tuesday.

Edwards said observers reported that a sheen was spotted 2½ kilometres from the platform on Monday, and as of Wednesday no sheen was detected at all.

It is still unknown how much of the fluid was actually spilled into the ocean. Edwards said that is still being worked on and will provide an update.

"We know what has occurred, so we'll take those learnings and we'll incorporate that into our processes moving forward," he said.

Independent oversight

On Tuesday both the C-NLOPB and HMDC reported there was no observed impact on wildlife as a result of the spill. However, there is no word on the environment itself.

Memorial University seabird expert Bill Montevecchi is once again calling for independent oversight of the oil industry.

Montevecchi is no stranger to being critical of reports issued by oil companies after spills occur at sea.

Seabird expert Bill Montevecchi is again calling for independent oversight for oil companies after a recent fluid spill from the Hibernia platform. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"It would be nice if Environment Canada was out there. They are being informed the same way that the C-NLOPB is. So, what's going to happen is going to depend on what Exxon Mobile reports," Moteveccchi said Wednesday.

"I guess that's the way it happens, but I think common sense would suggest that we should be sceptical of these reports, particularly with regard to Exxon Mobile that certainly has a less than stellar background with reporting accurately about oil spills around the platform."

Exxon Mobile has a 33 per cent shareholder stake in Hibernia.

Montevecchi isn't doubting the report that no wildlife has been harmed, but is concerned about the observation boats being hired by the oil companies.

"I think we can do better. I think we can scale up. We have a regulator because we don't think self reporting is the best way to be vigilant about the environment," he said.

"Every time I say that, sometimes it has bothered observers on the platform. It's in no way a question about their integrity, anybody's integrity, that's not the question. The question is how do we systemically do the best we can for the environment, and be vigilant in the environment, and we don't do that in self-reporting."

