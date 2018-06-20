'Major shutdown' looming this fall for Hibernia oil platform, sources say

ExxonMobil Canada, the lead owner of Hibernia, has confirmed that a temporary shutdown is planned for the iconic oil platform in Newfoundland's offshore but is releasing few details. (CBC)

"We don't give specifics of the turnaround and any outages," ExxonMobil Canada president Carman Mullins told CBC on Tuesday during an oil and gas conference in St. John's.

The massive Hibernia platform was installed on the seabed 315 kilometres southeast of St. John's 21 years ago this week, and was described by Mullins on Tuesday as a "legendary asset" for ExxonMobil.

Sources are calling it a "major shutdown," saying it will begin in September and could last for more than 40 days.

During a presentation to conference delegates, she said the focus at Hibernia is on maintaining production in order to remain globally competitive.

She later said, "We're going to take the necessary turnaround outages we need to continue to develop … [and] do reliability and integrity work."

Carman Mullins, president of ExxonMobil Canada, says the company isn't providing specifics about the turnaround and any outages. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Hibernia was Newfoundland and Labrador's first producing oil field and has helped transform the province, surpassing one billion barrels of oil last year, with nearly 600 million barrels of recoverable reserves remaining at the end of 2017.

An expansion into two satellite fields known as the AA Blocks and the Hibernia South Extension has helped prolong the life of the field until at least 2040.

And despite its age, Hibernia remains the top producer in the offshore, averaging 130,000 barrels per day in April, according to statistics released by the federal/provincial regulator that oversees the industry. That's roughly the same as the combined production of Hebron, Terra Nova and SeaRose.

