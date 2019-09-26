Hibernia conditionally approved to resume production after second oil spill
C-NLOPB chief safety officer 'confident' production can be started safely and cleanly
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board has approved Hibernia's plans to resume operations on its oil platform after an oil spill in August, the second in a month, shut down work on the rig.
Paul Alexander, the board's chief safety officer, said that based on their review of Hibernia Management and Development Company's people, processes and equipment, he's confident that restarting operations can be done "safely and environmentally responsibly."
In a statement Thursday, the C-NLOPB said it has had extensive engagement with the company, and accepted the company's investigation report, which includes several conditions before production can restart.
The board is requiring a detailed review of Hibernia's certificate of fitness, which is necessary for any operations in the offshore industry, by one of four registered certifying authorities.
A management system review is also required before startup, including "a detailed restart exercise, a review of the operational status of all systems and equipment, a review of maintenance systems, a review of personnel training and competency, and the submission of a new declaration of fitness."
Thursday's statement said the C-NLOPB will also continue to monitor the company's progress on corrective actions following both the July and August spills.
The regulator said investigations into the two recent spills indicate no connection between them.
