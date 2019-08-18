Hibernia power outage results in 150-litre oil spill

A power outage on the Hibernia platform Saturday evening resulted in about 150 litres of oil spilling into the ocean.

The Hibernia Management and Development Company (HMDC) confirmed the platform lost power, causing water sprinkler systems to activate.

The sprinklers caused the waste containment drain system, which contained water and some oil, to overflow onto the platform and into the ocean, the company said in a statement.

HMDC estimated about 150 litres of oil spilled, based on the sheen observed.

A vessel has deployed spill response equipment, the company said, while two other vessels are containing the oil.

All employees safe, company says

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board and Canadian Coast Guard have been notified.

According to HMDC, power has since been restored, all employees are safe and production has been shut-in.

The spill comes after an estimated 12,000 litres of oil and water spilled on July 17, resulting in oil production shutting down for nearly a month.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador