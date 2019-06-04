Near miss as huge pipe falls on Hibernia platform: C-NLOPB

A 236-kilogram drill pipe that was being lowered on the Hibernia platform fell after breaking out of its magnetic connection.

"The incident had the potential for fatality," reads a release from the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB).

The regulatory body dubbed the June 2 incident a "near miss" and said it was reported by the Hibernia Management Development Centre.

No one injured

Hibernia workers were guiding the pipe with a crane to its storage location when it was released.

The pipe dropped 3½ metres, or about 11 feet.

No one was injured, and no employees were in the areas where the pipe fell, which is protocol for those kind of operations.

Crane operations were stopped, and the crane was taken out of service.

Hibernia is investigating and the C-NLOPB says it is monitoring on that investigation.