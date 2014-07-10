2nd Hibernia spill this summer has C-NLOPB 'deeply concerned'

As work continues to try to recover the estimated 2,200 litres of oil spilled into the Atlantic Ocean from the Hibernia platform over the weekend, the investigation into how the spill happened — just 48 hours after production at the site resumed following an earlier spill — is getting started.

And while that investigation will take time, biologists and environmentalists are concerned it's just another case highlighting the problem of a self-reporting oil industry.

"As regulators, we're deeply concerned," said Scott Tessier, president of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB).

"Operators have two fundamental obligations to themselves and their shareholders, to society in general and to us as regulators, and that's to keep offshore workers safe, and to protect the environment, and obviously these recent incidents are failures of at least one of those."

Scott Tessier is the president of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board. (Paula Gale/CBC)

This weekend's spill happened when the power went out on the oil production platform, prompting the sprinkler system to activate. That triggered Hibernia's waste containment drain system — containing water and oil — to overflow from the platform and into the ocean.

Initial estimates from Hibernia, taken from the platform, guessed 150 litres — about a barrel — of oil had spilled. Aerial surveys the following day boosted the spill estimate to 2,200 litres.

"We really want to understand why this latest incident occurred, why power generation failed, what happened with the backup power, so those are all discussions that I'm sure we'll be jumping into as soon as I get into the office," Tessier told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

I think there's big problems, and it's systemic. - Bill Montevecchi

"I can tell you that Saturday night, I found out about it from media before I found out about it from Scott Sandlin, so obviously there are eyes and ears out there beyond the official channels of the company," Tessier said.

Scott Sandlin, president of the Hibernia Management and Development Company (HMDC), said all employees are safe, and there are multiple vessels, as well as aerial and satellite services, being used to "maximize recovery of the product."

"As the operator, we're responsible for the safety of our people and the protection of the environment, and we take that very seriously," Sandlin said.

"We have very high standards set for ourselves, so we're disappointed that this one has happened and we've taken, or we're working on taking, the learnings from this investigation to ensure that it doesn't happen again. Prevention is key."

Hibernia remains shut down after this latest spill, which comes just two days after production at the site resumed following last month's spill of 12,000 estimated litres of oil.

Tessier said investigators will seek to figure out if there is a connection.

"The confounding question there, I suppose, is there is about 48 hours between the restart of production and this incident, so it's a bit hard to determine out of the gate whether or not the two are related," he said. "That's certainly something we'll be taking a look at as part of our regulatory oversight."

However, Sandlin said while it's early in the investigation, HMDC maintains there is no connection between the two spills.

"The event that happened on Saturday was not related to the event that happened in July, no," he said.

Starting 3rd investigation

HMDC's own investigation into the spill is underway, and is separate from the C-NLOPB's, which is just getting started.

But Tessier warned people that investigations take time, pointing to an incident in Saskatchewan that saw Husky pay a $3.8-million fine for a pipeline spill.

That spill happened in 2016, but it wasn't until this past June that Husky pleaded guilty and paid the fine.

"People should condition themselves to the fact that these things take time, and we'll make sure that they're done properly and our enforcement decision will be informed by those investigations," Tessier said.

An oil sheen on the surface of the water, after the Hibernia spill, is seen by a Canadian Coast Guard flyover last month. (Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board)

This will be the third investigation underway with the C-NLOPB; the first is with Husky, which saw the province's largest-ever oil spill back in 2018. The second is last month's Hibernia oil spill.

"It's busy, no question," Tessier said.

"I would say we are adequately resourced for the job that we have undertaken. We would obviously prefer to put those resources on the prevention side, but we'll do the job that's required with the resources that we have and if additional resources are required, we'll go get them."

'There's big problems'

But marine biologist Bill Montevecchi said there's a fundamental problem with how oil companies are held to account, adding that Tessier and the C-NLOPB's responses were "reactionary" to Hibernia's reports.

"These are self-reports from corporations that are liable for the pollution in the ocean, so we've really got to turn this around and strengthen it. It's simply not adequate," Montevecchi said.

"If you want to prevent something, you enforce it and you punish behaviour that's inappropriate — that's how our system works in our society."

Bill Montevecchi is a seabird biologist and environmental advocate. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Those concerns are echoed by fellow biologist and Memorial University professor Ian Jones, who specializes in seabird ecology.

"This is basically the polluter saying a bunch of stuff, talking about an investigation that it is carrying out on itself. So it's highly disturbing," Jones said.

"This is the polluter reporting on its own pollution, so I would take these figures with an extreme grain of salt and skepticism."

Jones said he has doubts about the industry and its safety regulations.

"If it was properly run or properly regulated, you wouldn't have had three major oil spills in the last 10 months. Good grief."

Meanwhile, Montevecchi said he has "long-term concerns" about regulation and the role of the C-NLOPB in the province's offshore industry.

"From my perspective it's clearly not what we need," he said.

"It's just too weak.… I think there's big problems, and it's systemic."

Montevecchi acknowledged it's not possible to change how the industry operates immediately, adding the most important steps now are ensuring worker health and safety, as well as that of wildlife in the area.

Too early to determine penalty

While Tessier disagrees with Montevecchi's characterization of the C-NLOPB, asserting the board is among the best regulators in the world, both he and Montevecchi agreed spill prevention needs to be the focus.

"Is it a perfect track record? No, it isn't," Tessier said.

"Obviously we're dealing with two serious incidents right now before us. Again, governments, society in general, accept that offshore oil and exploration is an important part of the economy of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Canada, and it carries inherent risks."

Tessier said it's too early to guess at what, if any, sort of penalty Hibernia will have to pay, and it's too soon to speculate about what that could look like.

But there are options besides the self-reporting system of oil spills, he added.

"I guess the alternative to the system we have is some sort of full-time presence on the platforms by government or the regulator," he said.

"I can tell you, in the industrial world, full-time independent observers are typically only employed in situations where there's flagrant or persistent disregard of the regulatory regime. Some would argue that's what we're seeing. It's a bit soon to jump to that conclusion."

