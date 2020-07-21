Fluid spill from Hibernia platform shuts down production, says offshore regulator

Production at the Hibernia platform was shutdown on Sunday after reporting a 'discharge' of production water which includes drilling and production fluids. (HMDC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore regulatory board is reporting a spill of drilling and production fluid from the Hibernia platform during well operations on Sunday, leading to an immediate shutdown of production.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said the spill was reported Monday by the Hibernia Management and Development Company after water sampling indicated an "exceedance of produced water discharge."

Produced water is a mixture of seawater from the reservoir, used in injection, with drilling and production fluids for normal production operations, according to a press release from the C-NLOPB.

A statement from HMDC said no one from the corporation is available to comment until Wednesday.

According to the C-NLOPB's statement, a sheen was observed by satellite 2½ kilometres from the Hibernia platform and confirmed by observation from a vessel.

The board says a remotely operated vehicle was used to confirm there was no further release of the produced water.

The regulator said HMDC has also deployed a tracker buoy and is continuing surveillance of the area. The amount of the discharge, and what's in it, is still being determined.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) regulates the province's offshore. (CBC)

The board also said no effect on wildlife has been observed, with monitoring continuing from the platform and vessels.

The board says it is in close contact with Hibernia officials as well as government, including the Canadian Coast Guard, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

No workers were injured, and all wells are "in a safe state," said the C-NLOPB.

"Decisions on possible regulatory enforcement action will follow in due course," said the board.

The Hibernia platform is located 315 kilometres east-southeast of St. John's.

