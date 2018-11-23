Despite damaged lifeboats, Hibernia platform withstood storm well, says operator

Last week's Atlantic windstorm — reportedly the worst the Grand Banks region had seen in over 30 years — still wasn't strong enough to alarm those aboard the Hibernia GBS, the operator says.

Despite winds reaching 130 km/h, the Hibernia continued production last Wednesday according to its safety plan, the operator told CBC News on Friday.

"The Hibernia is designed to withstand the severe conditions that we find on the Grand Banks," said Margot Bruce-O'Connell, Hibernia Management and Development Company spokesperson, adding that the weather forecast that day was "within the parameters" of what the the platform can tolerate.

After the winds died down, a damage check flagged problems with three of the Hibernia's eight lifeboats, with one needing repair and a boom for the other two knocked out of place, presumably by the wind, Bruce-O'Connell said.

Ninety people were evacuated in response to the lifeboat damage. Bruce-O'Connell said lifeboat capacity was sufficient at all times throughout the evacuation, with at least one seat to every person on board.

Regulator has 'all the power it requires'

Bruce-O'Connell applauded the safety measures taken by staff onboard the rig. "Folk performed beautifully," she said.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board agreed. CEO Scott Tessier said the fact nobody got hurt in the entire offshore industry during the storm — the worst on the Grand Banks in three decades, he said — is a testament to how far safety procedures have come since the Ocean Ranger disaster in 1982.

The regulator has come under fire since a flowline to the SeaRose FPSO failed last week, causing a 250,000-litre oil spill that has not been recovered.

The C-NLOPB isn't involved in the day-to-day operations of offshore rigs, and doesn't, as a rule, tell vessels when sea conditions pose too much risk to continue production.

Tessier said that's normal for petroleum regulators.

"There's a call for us to be a lot more hands-on and more prescriptive," he said, adding that the C-NLOPB already writes some of the rules for offshore operators.

But, he said , the board, like petroleum regulators elsewhere, is moving toward a performance-based system, where operators write their own rules and the regulator simply approves and oversees them.

"The board has all the power it requires," Tessier said, suggesting that a desire seems to exist for the board to "almost operate the facilities" itself.

"My response to that is, the responsibility lies where the liability lies, and that's with the industry. A performance-based regulatory regime, which we're moving toward, is going to go further into that direction."

More wildlife found

The board's investigation into Husky's response continues, Tessier added, with all eyes on how Husky Energy made the call to resume operations on the SeaRose in rough seas.

"In terms of their thinking and their decision-making, that's something that's going to be a close focus of our investigation."

Production on the SeaRose is still suspended as Husky begins a water sampling program, according to an update from the board Friday.

Hebron production started again Monday after a safety check concluded there was no damage from the storm.

Husky announced in a release Friday that a total of 18 oil-slicked seabirds have been found. Four of those are at a cleaning centre in St. John's, and four are dead.

