Court denies Hibernia's request to review rehiring of worker fired for failing drug test

A Hibernia worker who was fired for failing a drug test and then reinstated by an arbitration board has been upheld in an unanimous decision by the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal.

The Hibernia Platform Employers' Organization had requested a judicial review of the arbitration board's decision, but that was denied in Tuesday's decision.

In the written decision, the court ruled the board's decision to reinstate the employee was "reasonable."

Employee fired, then reinstated

After four errors were entered over five weeks in the baggage manifests for helicopters taking workers to the oil platform in December 2014 and January 2015, Hibernia ordered an investigation.

The collective agreement between Hibernia and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Local 2121 allows for drug and alcohol testing when it's been determined that there has been a significant incident.

Eight employees submitted to testing as part of the investigation. Both Hibernia and the union agreed that the last manifest error constituted a significant incident, the court said.

One of the eight employees, the loading officer, tested positive for benzodiazepines, an unauthorized drug, and was fired.

Union grievances fired

After the loading officer's employment was terminated, the union filed two grievances — an individual grievance that the employee's termination was unjust, and a policy grievance that the drug and alcohol testing was done without just cause.

The union wanted the fired employee reinstated as well as a declaration to limit drug and alcohol testing, which they said Hibernia did so frequently that it amounted to random drug testing.

Drug and alcohol testing can be requested, as per the collective agreement between Hibernia and workers, when there has been a serious incident.

The arbitration board disagreed on the policy grievance but reinstated the terminated employee, saying that esting didn't comply with the policy because "there was not sufficient information to establish a possible link between substance use by the grievor and the cause of the incident."

Hibernia applied to the court for a judicial review of that arbitration decision, which was denied. Then company then filed an appeal of the court's decision to deny the review.

Appeal of denial of judicial review

In that appeal, Hibernia argued that the arbitration board's decision was unreasonable because it interfered with a manager's right to order drug testing under the collective agreement.

The agreement itself reads that "it is recognized that a positive post-incident test may not always independently prove that substance use was the 'root cause' or a contributing factor in a particular incident."

Employers must still conduct a full investigation, the agreement reads, even if a drug or alcohol test is failed.

The arbitration board concluded in its decision that there were reasonable explanations for the issues with the baggage manifest, and the offshore installation manager hadn't spoken with the crew, including the man eventually fired, before ordering a drug and alcohol test.

The Court of Appeal agreed the arbitration board's decision was reasonable and dismissed Hibernia's appeal.

