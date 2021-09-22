Herstory: Sharing Our Cultures

In the third episode of Herstory: Inspiring Black Women in N.L., Nicole Obiodiaka, the president of Memorial University's Black Student Association talks with Lloydetta Quaicoe.

Quaicoe moved to Newfoundland and Labrador from Sierra Leone in 1982.

She started the St. John's-based non-profit organization Sharing Our Cultures, which brings together school-aged children from different backgrounds and cultures to help them foster a sense of belonging and acceptance.

The interview is part of a new five-part series hosted by Obiodiaka.

Each week she chats with one of the province's most influential Black women about how they're making an impact and the experiences that have helped shape who they are.

(CBC)

