Herstory: Meet MUN's head of equity, diversity, and inclusion

Delores Mullings took on a new position as vice-provost for equity, diversity and inclusion at Memorial University in August, bringing decades of human rights experience and a focus on anti-black racism to the role.

She's charged with leading change on the university's campuses to make them places where everyone feels accepted, and where they can thrive no matter who they are.

In the fourth episode of Herstory: Inspiring Black Women in N.L., Nicole Obiodiaka, the president of Memorial University's Black Student Association, talks with Mullings about how she was born for the job, and has been preparing for it her whole life.

You can watch their conversation in the video above.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

(CBC)

