CBC is launching a new, five-part series called Herstory: Inspiring Black Women in N.L.

It's hosted by Nicole Obiodiaka, president of Memorial University's Black Student Association.

Each week, Nicole chats with one of the province's most influential Black women, about how they're making an impact and the experiences that have helped shape who they are.

In this first episode, she talks to Laurabel Mba, a member of the Anti-Racism Coalition of Newfoundland and Labrador, a constituency assistant with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and a mom to a 3-year-old boy.

You can watch their conversation in the video above.

