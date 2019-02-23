Herring boxes from the 1930s find new life as serving trays

Giving new life to decades-old herring boxes turned out to be a booming business for two men from Grand Banks — at least for a brief moment in time.

Chris Emberley and John Hillier make Guinness-branded wooden serving trays built using wood from the old boxes found in a local building slated for demolition.

"They're dismantling it as we speak," Emberley told CBC Radio's On the Go on Wednesday about the building.

"There have been a lot of things stored away in there for years, and we happened to luck into a vast quantity of these herring boxes."

But the herring boxes dried up almost immediately after the interview with On The Go aired.

Emberley said the supplier cut the duo off and wouldn't provide any more boxes.

He disappointed that happened, but is happy that they had enough boxes on hand to fulfil the 200 orders that had already been placed.

Fun while it lasted

The oldest box dates back to 1939, with the rest coming from the 1940s and 1950s, said Emberley.

The project was a natural fit for the two men, as they, along with their wives, all fell in love with Irish culture on a joint trip to Dublin.

Emberley and Hillier's business idea exploded over the course of a couple of days. (Chris Emberley/Facebook)

Emberley applied the finishing touches and put logos on the wood, but Hillier is the carpenter of the two. He handled the sanding and building of the trays, all while maintaining the original look of the wood.

​"These were used to ship what they call salt herring … and they were shipped over to England and that area, and the boxes never came back," said Hillier, who believes most of the boxes the pair found were never used.​

"Most of the ones that are coming from away are from people that used to live here," wanting a little piece of home wherever they may be, Hillier added.

