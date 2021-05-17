Hit-and-run charges 'hard to absorb' for grieving Sheshatshiu family

The family of Ryan Nuke, 26, came together to pray for him the day after charges were laid. (Submitted by Jolene Ashini)

New charges in connection to a hit and run involving a Sheshatshiu man last summer have stirred up grief and sorrow for his family, who say the pain of losing their loved one is still fresh.

Herman Montague says his family misses his nephew, Ryan Nuke, every day.

Nuke, 26, was found dead on Route 520, which connects Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu, in the early hours of Aug.13, 2020.

Simon Tremblay, 35, was charged on Friday with four counts related to the collision, including one under the Criminal Code of failing to remain at the scene of a collision involving a death. Tremblay faces three other charges under the Highway Traffic Act: failing to stop at an accident scene, failing to provide a name and address to police and failing to render assistance to an injured person.

Montague said the family was overwhelmed by that news.

"Tears came to my eyes," Montague said Sunday.

"It was really hard to absorb it… It's just really hard to see that come up. Yesterday was terribly hard too."

Montague said Nuke's family was able to come together in support of one another Saturday, saying a prayer at the site of the collision.

"We felt like we needed to do something because it's so hard to take in. It almost brought us back to the feeling that he was hit that morning... Our hearts were tore out, and the sad feeling came back."

Looking for justice

In the weeks following the hit and run, Montague and other family members put pressure on police to move faster in making an arrest.

It's just so damn hard...Our family will be grieving for a very long time."​​​​ - Herman Montague

Now that charges have been laid, Montague said it provides the family some relief. However, it still leaves the family grieving — a sentiment he shared through a note from his sister, Ryan's mother.

"I have some relief knowing that they have the suspect. I will always feel the loss of my son," Montague read.

"He's never coming back to us, especially [to] his three beautiful daughters…We loved him, so very much."

Tremblay is scheduled to appear in court on June 14 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The family hopes they can be in the courtroom through what they know will be a difficult process.

"It's just so damn hard… Our family will be grieving for a very long time," he said.

"We pray each day for strength for us...We just need justice to be served, and justice will prevail."