Here & Now returns to full hour newscast

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the works for people in all industries — including here at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador — but Here & Now is returning to its regular hour-long format.

Starting on Monday, Here & Now will run during its regular slot, from 6-7 p.m. NT.

In March, regional TV newscasts across the CBC were temporarily changed to accommodate staff required to work from home due to coronavirus response.

Daily newsgathering will still be different, with many staff members continuing to work from home while adhering to physical distancing guidelines, but the hour-long format will be returned to the audience.

Join Anthony Germain, Carolyn Stokes and Ashley Brauweiler as they continue to bring you the essential news you need the most on Here & Now for a full 60 minutes starting June 15.

Watch the newscast online in the CBC video player or on our CBC N.L. YouTube channel.